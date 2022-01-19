Advertisement

3rd person injured in Troy shooting arrested

Dakorrian Keshawn Mosley, 19, of Troy, is charged with robbery first degree and attempted...
Dakorrian Keshawn Mosley, 19, of Troy, is charged with robbery first degree and attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Dec. 16, 2021.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A third person injured in a quadruple shooting in Troy in December was arrested Tuesday.

Dakorrian Keshawn Mosley, 19, of Troy, is charged with robbery first degree and attempted murder in connection with the shooting, according to the Troy Police Department.

The shooting happened on Botts Avenue around 3:21 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Mosley and another person injured in the shooting were transported to a Montgomery hospital by medical helicopter for treatment.

Two other men were treated at Troy Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police identified those men as Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll, 20, of Union Springs, and Ethan De’Ron Franklin, 20, of Troy.

Carroll and Franklin were arrested the day after the shooting after being released from the hospital. They were each charged with robbery first degree and attempted murder.

Police Chief Randall Barr said at the time time of the shooting, Carroll was on bail for another first-degree robbery out of Bullock County and a breaking and entering a motor vehicle charge in Montgomery County.

Police said they believe everyone involved in the shooting has been identified.

The identity and status of the fourth person who was shot have not been released.

