Advertisement

17-year-old gets perfect score on SAT

Apurva Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he...
Apurva Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he answered correctly.
By Brittany Hope
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) – Only a “fraction of a percentile” of SAT test-takers achieve a perfect score, according to the College Board, which administers the exam.

A senior from Davis Senior High School in California recently accomplished the feat.

Apurva Mishra, 17, has his own typical teenage imperfections – including a disheveled room.

His chemistry teacher says he’s been caught falling asleep in class, but his parents have plenty of room for forgiveness, because how could a teenager be perfect?

But Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he answered correctly.

Mishra said he prepared when he had free time, but that’s fleeting as he’s the vice-captain of the robotics team and student body president.

His dad said he’s so proud of his son.

His older brother, a junior at Harvard, is feeling the competition.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp

Latest News

FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 sexual abuse survivors
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the Garden City Terminal with local,...
Army Corps of Engineers gets $14 billion to help ease supply chains
A Texas teen has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend who was killed while walking...
Texas teen charged with murder of teen girl killed while walking her dog
The CDC updates its mask mandate and issues a warning about counterfeit N95 and KN95 respirators.
How to spot counterfeit masks