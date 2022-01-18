WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY recently announced that popular anchor Reginald Jones will retire at the end of January after 24 successful years anchoring the top-rated local newscasts in the Wiregrass.

WTVY is excited to reveal that Taylor Pollock has renewed her contract, keeping a familiar face on the desk for News 4 viewers for years to come. Taylor began anchoring News 4′s evening newscasts in March 2020 and has been a key newsroom leader ever since. She was born in Columbus, Georgia and holds a degree from Troy University in Broadcast Journalism.

“It’s a testament to News 4, and more significantly the Wiregrass,” said WTVY News Director Stephen Crews. “Small television markets like ours are often a steppingstone for journalism careers. To see gifted journalists choose to commit to our community for years to come is encouraging, and key to our mission of being ‘Your Hometown News Leader.”

Joining Taylor Pollock in the evenings will be Carmen Fuentes. Carmen currently anchors News 4 This Morning and News 4 Live At Lunch on weekdays. Carmen began anchoring News 4 This Morning in May 2020. A native of Elkton, Maryland, Carmen attended Montgomery’s Huntingdon College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, with a minor in Political Science.

WTVY News 4 This Morning Team (Source: WTVY)

Replacing Carmen weekdays on News 4 This Morning will be a duo of Kinsley Centers and Justin McNelley. Centers has been reporting and anchoring News 4 weekend newscasts since she arrived in May 2020, after graduating with honors from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Information Sciences. McNelley is familiar to News 4′s audience as Sports Director. Born in Dothan and a graduate of Ashford Academy, his leadership of local sports coverage will remain one of his primary responsibilities. McNelley also holds a degree from Troy University.

“I am excited for the opportunity ahead of this team,” said WTVY Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. “All of these journalists have a passion for this community and for serving our viewers. Combined with the rest of the talent in our newsroom and across our entire staff, I’m confident WTVY is positioned well for the future.”

The new anchor lineups will be featured in newscasts beginning January 31, 2022. Reginald Jones will anchor his final newscast on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

