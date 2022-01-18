Wiregrass religious leaders hosts annual MLK Day rally

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local religious organization is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its annual celebration rally.

“Things ain’t what they ought to be, so we got to keep continuing what we’re doing,” says Rev. Robert Jones, Minister, North Highland Baptist Church.

For nearly 40 years, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition has hosted various activities to celebrate the holiday. This year, several in-person activities were cut last minute due to the omicron variant.

“This is a grand finale of our events,” says Rev. Jones. “We normally start with a mass rally at the North Highland Baptist Church on the Sunday before this event.”

Rev. Jones says the goal of today’s event is to connect everyone of all backgrounds through song, praise and worship like Dr. King.

“Without the Black church, there would really be no black community,” says Rev. Jones. “We encourage our members to get involved in this, and that’s what makes it so special.”

One patron said this was the first year her company has honored the day, which motivated her to come out and participate.

“Me in bed, I’m like ‘Girl you gotta get up’, because there is so much that has changed in time,” says Briana Borders, attendee. “I know if Martin Luther King Jr., if he was to look down on it and be like ‘whoa’ things are changing but in God’s timing.”

Event attendees say they hope the spread of COVID slows by this time next year as they look forward to making the event bigger in the future.

