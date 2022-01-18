Special Board Meeting For Enterprise City Schools

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - There will be a special called board meeting Tuesday at 1:00 pm for Enterprise City Schools Board of Education.

Monday, Enterprise High School released a tease video promoting that they have a new head coach.

Multiple reports say that EHS’s new head football coach will be Ben Blackmon from Spanish Fort.

