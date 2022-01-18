Advertisement

Special Board Meeting For Enterprise City Schools

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - There will be a special called board meeting Tuesday at 1:00 pm for Enterprise City Schools Board of Education.

Monday, Enterprise High School released a tease video promoting that they have a new head coach.

Multiple reports say that EHS’s new head football coach will be Ben Blackmon from Spanish Fort.

You can watch the meeting live on the video player attached to this story or the News 4 app.

