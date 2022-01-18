Advertisement

Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, the state-owned news agency EFE said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man last September but did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Authorities in León said they could not comment on a private matter.

He was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on Feb. 11, 1909, Guinness World Records said.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, EFE reported.

He survived the flu pandemic that broke out in 1918, and with his wife Antonina had eight children, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, according to EFE.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, the agency said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday
Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again

Latest News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says
School closures can harm kids' mental and academic health.
COVID: Schools still struggle with infections, closures
The Alabama State House
Governor calls special session for COVID funds
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl