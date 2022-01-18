MLK Day “A day on, not a day off” for Enterprise councilwoman

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- District one councilwoman Sonya Rich spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year serving soup to the elderly and other community members who have trouble getting around.

This year, she’s gaining a few extra hands.

“Last year was just an idea that I had my husband and I, we just wanted to do something to give back,” Sonya Rich, district one councilwoman said. “So, we had some people reach out to us to say ‘Hey, we want to contribute we want to help you with your cause, and they did just that.’”

Last year, Rich handed out more than 75 containers of soup to members in the community and in year two she’s looking to make serious strides.

“With doubling our goal, I needed some help other than just myself and my husband and another friend,” Rich added.

Taking this day to honor the civil rights advocate.

“We consider it a day on and not a day off of service,” Rich continued. “We know that Dr. King’s vision was based around love and others and serving the community and serving others. So, what better way to honor him.”

And Sonya is already looking to years ahead.

“We’ll still be on feet and knocking on doors next year and we hope to have an indoor soup drive as well,” Rich finished.

Rich and other volunteers handed out a total of 200 containers of soup around the community

