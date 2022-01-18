Mid-week Warm-up

SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather is moving in for mid-week, but another cold front will quickly follow for later Thursday, turning us much cooler for the end of the week. Rain chances return with the front on Thursday, with some shower activity to linger on Friday. We’ll have to watch the potential for a few more showers Saturday as the overall pattern remains cooler than normal.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 34°. Winds light S-SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 61° 50%

FRI: Cloudy, a few showers. Low: 38° High: 44° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Low: 34° High: 44° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 28° High: 50° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 31° High: 57° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 37° High: 56° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

