Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Drones

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss what you need to know about the law when it comes to drones.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss what you need to know about the law when it comes to drones.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday

Latest News

Legal Talk Tuesday
Legal Talk Tuesday: Drones
MLK Day “A day on, not a day off” for Enterprise councilwoman
MLK Day “A day on, not a day off” for Enterprise councilwoman
MLK Day “A day on, not a day off” for Enterprise councilwoman
MLK Day “A day on, not a day off” for Enterprise councilwoman
Grocery stores work through supply chain issues
Grocery stores work through supply chain issues