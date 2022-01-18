Homeless Count Saturday, January 29th, In Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our work continues on to end unwanted homelessness in the Wiregrass area. The next phase will be January 29, 2022. The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) encourages our homeless population to come join us for a free lunch at 11:00 am at Moma Tina’s Mission House, 605 North Alice Street in Dothan.

Each year, HUD (The US Dept of Housing & Urban Development) asks communities across the nation to count the homeless—those without a physical address at a particular point in time. It is called the annual Point In Time Count (PIT) for short. SEACH has arranged for the PIT count to take place on Saturday, January 29th at Moma Tina’s Mission House.

The Point in Time (PIT) Count greatly affects funding, both private and public, for homeless services and affects the methodology of those services. A thorough count is crucial in identifying and understanding both the progress we’ve made and the gaps within our services. Homeless persons that are Sheltered (emergency shelter or transitional housing clients) and Unsheltered (living in place not meant for human habitation) will be counted. Volunteers are needed for this.

If you would like to volunteer for this event, join us Saturday, January 29th at 10 a.m. at Moma Tina’s Mission House, 605 North Alice Street in Dothan.

