A frosty start for some this morning

SYNOPSIS – A frosty start this morning for most of the area with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 50s for highs. The 60s make a return for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front that will move in later in the day on Thursday. This will bring us a good chance at some rain that will last through the afternoon Thursday into the day on Friday as well. Temperatures behind the front will drop BIG time with afternoon highs in the 40s and overnight lows Saturday into Sunday in the upper 20s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 57°. Winds Light & Vrbl 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°. Winds: Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain in the afternoon. Low: 53° High: 61° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 39° High: 46° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 44° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 28° High: 49° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 40° High: 52° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 52° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.