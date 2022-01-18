Exchange Center starts new community program addressing rising child abuse rates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, in partnership with a former mayor of Dothan is launching a new initiative called ‘Trauma-Informed and Resilient Dothan’.

While recent statistics about nationwide child abuse say there have been less reported cases, Alabama has seen more cases reported that needed intervention.

“We saw a lot more need for support services,” says Pamela Miles, Executive Director, Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention. “We had to really increase our home visits with our parent aid program.”

The center said they have seen a 48% increase of referrals for their services since the start of the pandemic.

“We had to increase our counseling services because we have a lot of clients who are survivors of trauma, and who are very triggered by being isolated and losing those support systems,” says Miles.

To help make a difference, the center decided to take on a new partnership with a major community figure. As a survivor of childhood trauma, former mayor of Dothan, Mike Schmitz, donated $50,000 to launch the Trauma-Informed and Resilient Dothan initiative.

“Our children mean everything to us, and some of them come out of real serious situations,” says Mike Schmitz, former mayor of Dothan. “What if we as a community helped put our arms around them and help them succeed, and that’s what a trauma informed community does, and I know that we can do it.”

The program will use frontline advocacy workers as well as community members and leaders to help lower child abuse rates in Houston County.

“A child, when they’re coming out of a difficult situation, they’re rewired,” says Schmitz. “We need to help them get back rewired.”

Miles says programs like this are the perfect opportunity.

“When we know better, we do better, and so this is an opportunity for us to learn and grow together,” says Miles.

The Exchange Center will be distributing copies of the book “What happened to you? Conversations on trauma, resilience, and healing” written by Dr. Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey to child counselors, therapists, local high schools, libraries, and other organizations throughout the wiregrass to form a book club.

There will be four community book club meetings held, and all members of the wiregrass community are welcomed to participate.

