Advertisement

EHS has new head football coach

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School has a new head football coach.

Ben Blackmon from Spanish Fort was approved by the Enterprise City School Board in a special session Tuesday.

Blackmon went 77-18 in seven years at Spanish Fort.

He led the Toros to the Class 6A state title in his first year there (2015). He also took Spanish Fort to the championship game in 2019 and 2020.

Prior to Spanish Fort, Blackmon went 21-20 in four years at Gulf Shores and 31-14 in four years at Greenville.

Blackmon is a former Troy University quarterback, studied pre-medicine at Troy and earned a master’s in education leadership at Auburn. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High in Montgomery.

He replaces former EHS head coach Rick Darlington, who stepped down in December after three years.

Darlington went 20-14 in his three years at Enterprise, making the Class 7A playoffs each season. The Wildcats were 8-4 in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday
Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again

Latest News

Tisdale steps down as Slocomb football coach
On the dotted line: Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson officially signs with Alabama
On the dotted line: Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson officially signs with Alabama
AHSAA Central Board approves classification system for 2022-2024
Caldwell and Nobles to play in AHSAA North-South All-Star Game
Caldwell and Nobles to play in AHSAA North-South All-Star Game