EHS has new head football coach

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School has a new head football coach.

Ben Blackmon from Spanish Fort was approved by the Enterprise City School Board in a special session Tuesday.

Blackmon went 77-18 in seven years at Spanish Fort.

He led the Toros to the Class 6A state title in his first year there (2015). He also took Spanish Fort to the championship game in 2019 and 2020.

Prior to Spanish Fort, Blackmon went 21-20 in four years at Gulf Shores and 31-14 in four years at Greenville.

Blackmon is a former Troy University quarterback, studied pre-medicine at Troy and earned a master’s in education leadership at Auburn. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High in Montgomery.

He replaces former EHS head coach Rick Darlington, who stepped down in December after three years.

Darlington went 20-14 in his three years at Enterprise, making the Class 7A playoffs each season. The Wildcats were 8-4 in 2021.

