COVID delays Dothan roadway lighting project

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID cases are climbing in Dothan’s Utility department.

The impact means a major construction project on hold.

Crews were set to start installing light poles Tuesday along Ross Clark Circle, from Fortner Street to Choctaw Street.

Until they can get started, the company is prepping.

Chris Phillips, Assistant Director of Dothan Utilities explains, “COVID does have some of our crews cut down to less than their normal amount of folks, so we’re gonna be working behind the scenes gathering up materials and getting things ready and then probably hit the ground running next week with a physical presence out on the circle working.”

The project is expected to take about three months to complete once started.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

