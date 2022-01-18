Chipola Workforce students team up with Habitat for Humanity

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret that hands-on learning can benefit students.

“In the field you learn,” Chipola Workforce student Austin Winget said. “You’re going to learn more about the trade itself in the field than you ever will in a book.”

Tuesday, honored as MLK’s day of service, Chipola College Workforce students had an opportunity for hands-on learning.

“We’re having an activity with Habitat, where we’ve joined forces with all the Workforce programs and they sent students out and we’re starting to standup walls on the third house that we’ve started,” construction instructor Scott Phelps said.

It’s not just construction students who came out to participate in MLK’s Day of Service. Officials say automotive, cosmetology and other programs all had students who came out to work.

Not only do days like this benefit the students, but both Habitat for Humanity and the community as well.

“We are building these four homes that are the Chipola Street development for families in our community,” Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Carmen Smith said. “Two of them are two bedroom, two of them are one bedroom, so the smaller footprint will allow to house and offer permanent housing for smaller size families.”

There were even more benefits to holding this work day. Habitat for Humanity received a $20 thousand grant from State Farm because the youth helped out.

“Luckily, the Chipola Area Habitat applied for one of the grants this year and were fortunate enough to receive this grant from State Farm, and we look at it as just reaching back out to our communities and helping out,” State Farm Agent Linda Phorte said.

Three groups benefitted from Tuesday’s work day.

