Alabama Kidney Foundation brings back first in-person kick off since the start of COVID

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Kidney Foundation is ready to kick off its new season, this time in person. This year, the organization will be hosting its 10th annual walk.

The previous two walks have been virtual due to COVID, and wiregrass coordinator Lisa Baity says she’s excited to get as many teams as possible at the kickoff celebration. This year’s goal is to raise $96,000.

“We’re taking a leap of faith by coming back and holding our first kick off literally in two years,” says Lisa Baity, wiregrass coordinator, Alabama Kidney Foundation. “We’re really looking forward to folks coming out and getting to see everyone again. We know everyone won’t be able to come out, but just starting on a normal path again because our kidney patients are counting on us.”

The event will be at Hangar 38 at 4 p.m. today. Over 150 potential team leaders have been invited.

For more information on how you can help them reach their goal, you can reach out to the Wiregrass coordinator by email or phone number (334)-547-8467.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

