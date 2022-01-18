Advertisement

ACLU sues Alabama over new congressional district maps

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers finished drawing new district lines that may impact who’s speaking for you in Washington. Now, one civil rights group asserts that the new map is not giving everyone an equal voice.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit accusing the state of Alabama of racially gerrymandering district lines. ACLU Attorneys accuse the state of splitting communities of color into different districts. This has the potential to water down any impact they would have in elections.

ACLU attorneys say the new maps pack a large number of black communities into one congressional district, district 7. That’s the central-western part of Alabama, it includes parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. Right now, district 7 is the only one in Alabama represented by a Democrat and a person of color: Terri Sewell.

The ACLU says some of the traditionally black communities in district 7 should be in other districts. ACLU Legal Director Tish Gotell Faulks says this would give better balance and reflect the actual demographics of the state.

“Within communities, you have certain wants needs, and desires you need more money to pave roads you need more money invested in communities to invest or expand businesses,” said Faulks. “When voters in blocks are unable to get their needs met they really have no recourse they have no means to get what they need for their community.”

Recently, there was a similar lawsuit filed against lawmakers in Ohio. A judge agreed with that lawsuit and ordered those maps redone.

The Alabama district lines are set to go before a 3 judge panel soon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday
Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again

Latest News

The Alabama State House
Governor calls special session for COVID funds
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Farm Equipment Auction for Southwest Georgia Academy
Farm Equipment Auction for Southwest Georgia Academy
Alaska Black Caucus event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wiregrass religious leaders hosts annual MLK Day rally