UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local Infectious disease experts said the Omicron surge could be starting to peak in Alabama.

UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag said by the end of the month, we could start a downturn. But, he said right now, community transmission is still high. Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is more than 70%, and your chances in a crowd of 20 or more is 90 percent.

But even with those high numbers, Saag said if we are careful now, it could only be a few more weeks of masks and distancing.

“Just be judicious for the next two to three weeks,” he said. “Then, we will get out of it. It is just a couple more weeks of hunkering down and we can get through this.”

Saag said this past week, Alabama saw the highest number of cases per one hundred thousand. He said right now, we are seeing two hundred plus cases per hundred thousand. That number is supposed to be below ten.

