Advertisement

SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (WCSC) - One South Carolina Police Department decided to have a little fun as they dealt with this weekend’s winter storm.

The Pickens Police Department released what it called “rare body cam footage” of the arrest of Elsa.

Children of all ages, of course, know that Elsa is a character from Disney’s animated film “Frozen.”

The “rare” footage, posted to the agency’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, shows officers handcuffing the character after a brief foot chase.

“Her accomplice, the abominable snowman, is still at large,” the post stated. “He has unleashed more snow and ice.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday
Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Ross Clark Circle
COVID delays Dothan roadway lighting project
The Alabama State House
Governor calls special session for COVID funds
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Farm Equipment Auction for Southwest Georgia Academy
Farm Equipment Auction for Southwest Georgia Academy