Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was killed after being hit by a police cruiser on Saturday night.

Authorities say the pedestrian was struck just after 11:00 p.m. on Tarrant Huffman Road and Airport Boulevard.

The Jefferson County coroner said the victim was a Hispanic man. His name has not been released.

Police said the man was in the roadway when he was struck. Authorities say the officer tried to help the man and called for medical help. The man died on the scene.

Birmingham Police says they are conducting an internal investigation through the Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

