Jackson Hospital fends off ransomeware attack

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to news reports, Jackson Hospital in Marianna fended off a ransomware attack over the weekend.

According to CNN, IT personnel noticed a problem around midnight Sunday. They said they couldn’t connect to the system doctor’s use to look up patient’s medical history.

According to reports, the hospital’s IT director realized it was infected with ransomware, which is a form of malware designed to encrypt files on a device.

We’re told the hospital was able to shut down their system before the virus spread throughout the entire hospital.

It has not been determined whether hackers had stolen any data.

We’re told the ER’s charting system could be offline for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.