Houston Co. Schools plan to keep K-8 students in classrooms

Houston County Schools Administrative Office
Houston County Schools Administrative Office(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Schools are working to make sure kindergarten thru 8th grade students can stay in the classroom.

Monday, Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White announced the district’s plan.

White says that on the days where there aren’t enough staff to keep all the schools open that some 9th-12th grade students will learn virtually, so high school staff members can be moved to keep elementary and middle schools open.

This plan will minimize family disruptions as 9-12th grade students can better learn virtually and be more easily left home alone explained the Superintendent.

“When we close down K-8 it often creates a ripple effect throughout the community as we have parents that have to get last minute child care,” says White. “Or they may have to take off work, and some of those may be health care workers or work in other essential areas.”

The system tried out the idea Friday, January 14 at Rehobeth and White says it seemed to work very well.

White says this contingency plan will be used throughout the county on an as-needed basis. Decisions will be made daily whether the contingency plan will be in effect.

