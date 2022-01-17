Grocery stores work through supply chain issues

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Despite a supply chain issue nationwide, locally owned stores are fairing better right than bigger chains.

“We’re a little bit different than corporation stores,” explains Jai Freeman, Owner of Hometown Food Center. “We’re family-owned and operated, so we’re able to kind of make those decisions locally, whereas it has to go out the chain of command with corporations so, I’d say we’ve faired a lot better than the corporate store have.”

In most cases a specific brand may be out.

One thing the store has struggled to get is juice.

“We actually had to call somebody in Ohio, and we bought half a transfer load of juice,” says Freeman.

The good news is supply chain issues are not causing their products to rise in price currently.

Freeman continues, “We’re not making any more gross profit percentage than we were before, so we haven’t had to like go way up on prices.”

Store owner Jai Freeman continues to work through challenges brought on by the pandemic.

He explains, “It’s a change in landscape as far as manufacturing, retail, warehousing, it’s just the new normal that we’re gonna have to feel our way through until we figure out a solution.”

Thankful to have enough resources to serve his consumers.

“We’re not limiting anything, if we have it and you need it, come down here and get it,” expresses Freeman. “If you have a family of five, we’re not gonna tell you that you can’t have more than two Lunchables.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

