Advertisement

Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A new effort to preserve historic Black churches in the United States has received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation says Lilly Endowment Inc. contributed the money to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. It will serve as seed funding for the Preserving Black Churches Project.

The first recipient is St. James AME Church, which was badly damaged during the tornado that ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, last month. It will receive $100,000. The project plans to assist more than 50 Black churches nationwide over the next three years.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again
phoebe is seeing cases where poeple have both covid-19 and influenza at the same time
‘Flurona’ cases reported in Southwest Georgia
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Dothan City Schools return to classrooms Tuesday
A rabbi taken hostage at a Texas synagogue this weekend is sharing how the hostage-taker talked...
Texas community reeling after synagogue standoff
Sotheby's to auction off rare 555.5-carat black diamond next month.
555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai from space
Mourners pay their respects for the victims of a deadly row house fire during funeral services...
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire