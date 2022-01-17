Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Almost two dozen employers will be looking for applicants at a job fair in Geneva on Tuesday, January 18.
The Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Geneva County Extension Office will host a job fair to connect job seekers with hiring businesses.
The fair will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 414 E Magnolia Avenue in Geneva.
There are at least 23 registered businesses with hundreds of available jobs.
- The Gin
- DSI Security
- Zaxby’s
- Wayne Farms
- Premier Kings
- Johnson Controls
- Wiregrass Medical Center
- Sysco Gulf Coast
- McDonald’s
- City of Geneva
- Dorsey Trailer
- Lincoln Fabrics
- Midsouth Paving
- Cooks Saw Manufacturing
- Florida Department of Corrections
- SpectraCare Health Systems
- Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Luverne
- Hartford Health Care
- Southeast AlabamaWorks
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Alabama Dep0artment of Corrections
- Southeast AL Regional Planning and Dev Council
- Geneva County Extension Office
- Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.