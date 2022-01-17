Advertisement

Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday

(KWTX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Almost two dozen employers will be looking for applicants at a job fair in Geneva on Tuesday, January 18.

The Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Geneva County Extension Office will host a job fair to connect job seekers with hiring businesses.

The fair will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 414 E Magnolia Avenue in Geneva.

There are at least 23 registered businesses with hundreds of available jobs.

  • The Gin
  • DSI Security
  • Zaxby’s
  • Wayne Farms
  • Premier Kings
  • Johnson Controls
  • Wiregrass Medical Center
  • Sysco Gulf Coast
  • McDonald’s
  • City of Geneva
  • Dorsey Trailer
  • Lincoln Fabrics
  • Midsouth Paving
  • Cooks Saw Manufacturing
  • Florida Department of Corrections
  • SpectraCare Health Systems
  • Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Luverne
  • Hartford Health Care
  • Southeast AlabamaWorks
  • Medical Center Enterprise
  • Alabama Dep0artment of Corrections
  • Southeast AL Regional Planning and Dev Council
  • Geneva County Extension Office
  • Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce

