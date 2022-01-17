Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Almost two dozen employers will be looking for applicants at a job fair in Geneva on Tuesday, January 18.

The Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Geneva County Extension Office will host a job fair to connect job seekers with hiring businesses.

The fair will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 414 E Magnolia Avenue in Geneva.

There are at least 23 registered businesses with hundreds of available jobs.

The Gin

DSI Security

Zaxby’s

Wayne Farms

Premier Kings

Johnson Controls

Wiregrass Medical Center

Sysco Gulf Coast

McDonald’s

City of Geneva

Dorsey Trailer

Lincoln Fabrics

Midsouth Paving

Cooks Saw Manufacturing

Florida Department of Corrections

SpectraCare Health Systems

Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Luverne

Hartford Health Care

Southeast AlabamaWorks

Medical Center Enterprise

Alabama Dep0artment of Corrections

Southeast AL Regional Planning and Dev Council

Geneva County Extension Office

Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce

