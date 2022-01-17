Advertisement

Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday

(zstockphotos via Canva)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday in Dothan.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the clinic is in response to the increased demand for testing.

The clinic will run Wednesday, January 19, from 8:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the Houston County Health Department, 1781 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan.

The testing will be the PCR specimen collection kits. Persons tested are asked to please allow five to seven days to receive results.

ADPH says this is a one-time testing event due to the recent demand for testing.

