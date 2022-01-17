Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday in Dothan.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the clinic is in response to the increased demand for testing.

The clinic will run Wednesday, January 19, from 8:00 AM till 11:00 AM at the Houston County Health Department, 1781 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan.

The testing will be the PCR specimen collection kits. Persons tested are asked to please allow five to seven days to receive results.

ADPH says this is a one-time testing event due to the recent demand for testing.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

