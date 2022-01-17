Dothan City Schools return to classrooms Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Most Dothan City students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, January 18.

Dothan City Schools say most schools in the system will resume in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18.

Girard Intermediate School’s 3rd and 4th grade classes will remain virtual until Thursday, January 20, and will return to in-person learning on Friday, January 21.

All Dothan City School bus routes will return to normal on Tuesday.

Dothan City School in the announcement said they will continue monitoring the impact of the COVID virus on schools, staffing and the community.

Masks are strongly encouraged for students and staff returning back to the campuses. Anyone that tested positive last week will be required to wear a mask for the remainder of the week.

Students on buses and at the DCS Head Start campus will also be required to wear masks per federal regulations.

The school system reminds families that if students are feeling sick they should stay home from school.

