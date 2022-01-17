COVID-19 drive-thru testing at ESCC

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- With COVID-19 numbers increasing every day, testing options are harder to come by.

Coffee County EMA director James Brown told me this site could be up for a couple weeks or even longer with COVID-19 cases continuing to climb.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

This is a spit test which is the same kind of testing NBA players do.

You should receive your results between 24-48 hours after testing.

“Because the availability of test is getting harder even for home tests, we wanted to provide an area where people could go get a test; and this is for the whole region, so you don’t have to be in Coffee County to come get this,” said Brown.

Officials say you should spend no longer than 30 minutes at the site.

Directions to the testing site will be up when you enter the college off Plaza Drive.

To register for a test visit here.

