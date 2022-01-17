Cold Again Overnight, More Sun Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – It’s going to be another cold night with temperatures dipping down into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the area. Make sure to cover the plants or bring them inside as well as the pets. Tuesday will prove to be a little warmer with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Our next front arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday and will bring the chance for scattered showers for at least the AM hours. Another round of rain is possible Friday as the same front is still trying to push out of the Wiregrass, confidence is lower for rain chances that day. Saturday is still a low end chance for a few showers but we turn dry by Sunday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 30. Winds NW 5 mph. 0%

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 57. Winds Light/Variable. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 37° Winds SE 5 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 0%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 53° High: 59° 50%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 39° High: 48° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, chance of showers. Low: 31° High: 44° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 50° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 54° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.