SYNOPSIS – Another chilly start to the week with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s for all of us. This afternoon we will not warm up all that much with afternoon highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will stick around for the first half of the week then we will start to watch our next cold front that will move in late on Thursday. This will bring with it more rain and very chilly temperatures behind it, sorry snow loves but right now it looks like you are out of luck with this system. Very chilly for the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

TODAY – Clouds clearing. High near 54°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 30°. Winds: NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 57°. Winds Light & Vrbl 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 57° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 39° High: 46° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 44° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 28° High: 50° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 55° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 49° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-20 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

