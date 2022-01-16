Advertisement

Sunny But Cool Start To Our Work Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS- Cloudy for the rest of our Sunday and overnight. Expecting sunny skies to kick off our work week with temperatures peaking in the middle 50s. We will remain in the 50s and low 60s through the rest of the work week. Next rain maker comes Wednesday night into Thursday. A cold drop off in temps next week end where we can expect highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT – Overcast. Low near 34°. Winds W 20 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy AM, Sunny PM. High near 54°. WNW 15 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 31°. Winds WNW 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 59°

WED: Partly Cloudy, showers late. Low: 38° High: 66°

THR: Showers early,Partly Cloudy. Low: 53° High: 57°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 35° High: 54°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 31° High: 42°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 31° High: 45°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 20 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

