Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama quarterback and current radio show host Jay Barker was arrested in Tennessee on Saturday.

Barker was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, but is on a 12-hour hold for release for domestic violence.

An affidavit obtained by WBRC says the victim, wife Sara Evans Barker, was at a party at a neighbor’s house, and when the party was coming to an end, she had someone drive her home across the street. As the car crossed the driveway, the affidavit states the victim saw Barker reverse his car at a high rate of speed, trying to hit them, but missed. The affidavit says Barker then drove away, but an officer made contact with him when he drove back by the house.

In the affidavit Harry Jerome Barker, Jay, and Sara Evans are listed as married but separated and living separately.

Barker played quarterback for the Crimson Tide, leading them to a national championship in 1992. He currently hosts " The Jay Barker Show” in Alabama.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

