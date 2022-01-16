Advertisement

Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA

Katelyn Vinson, an Auburn student, will compete this year in the Miss USA pageant.
Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) -Katelyn Vinson, a 21-year-old student from Dothan, has captured top honors in Miss Alabama USA 2022 competition.

Vinson, who competed as Miss Dothan USA, was crowned Saturday night in Auburn, where she attends the university.  She will later this year compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Facebook buzzed with news of Ms. Vinson’s crowning.

“MY NIECE JUST WON MISS ALABAMA USA!!!! So proud!!!,” Amy Saliba Rogers posted.

Walter Hill, a pageant addict, also offered his best wishes. “Woo Hoo! Congratulations Katelyn!!!

Vinson attended Houston Academy, worked at the Freckled Frog, opened a small business, and went to college in Birmingham before moving on to Auburn, per ConanDaily.com.

