Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) -Katelyn Vinson, a 21-year-old student from Dothan, has captured top honors in Miss Alabama USA 2022 competition.

Vinson, who competed as Miss Dothan USA, was crowned Saturday night in Auburn, where she attends the university. She will later this year compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Facebook buzzed with news of Ms. Vinson’s crowning.

“MY NIECE JUST WON MISS ALABAMA USA!!!! So proud!!!,” Amy Saliba Rogers posted.

Walter Hill, a pageant addict, also offered his best wishes. “Woo Hoo! Congratulations Katelyn!!!

Vinson attended Houston Academy, worked at the Freckled Frog, opened a small business, and went to college in Birmingham before moving on to Auburn, per ConanDaily.com.

