Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Dawg’s Parade of Champions

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — It’s time to celebrate Dawgs fans!

Your national champion Georgia Bulldogs will get a hero’s welcome through the streets of Athens Saturday afternoon, and CBS46 will air the parade for you live on air and online.

The parade will be held on Lumpkin Street and will end at Sanford Stadium, which is expected to be packed with fans. Gates will open at noon and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk will start at 1 p.m. from Lumpkin Street to the stadium.

CBS46 will have several reporters lined down the streets of Athens to bring you all of the excitement! We will be live on CBS46 as well as our website, mobile news app, Facebook page and YouTube page starting at noon, and we will take you through the entire parade from start to finish.

There is a ceremony inside the stadium, in which the university has prohibited CBS46, and several other media outlets, from airing or streaming.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said the body of 90-year-old Roland Kelley was found on...
Missing Alzheimer’s patient, 90, found dead in Covington County
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
KJ pkg
ALDOT equipment building ‘a total loss’ after fire in Eufaula
King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly putting tracking device on woman’s vehicle

Latest News

Progress coming to Chattahoochee State Park
Progress coming to Chattahoochee State Park
Slocomb Elementary classrooms are a bit brighter
Slocomb Elementary classrooms are a bit brighter
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 14, 2022
Ozark small business incubator looking for new startups
Ozark small business incubator looking for new startups