WATCH LIVE: Dawg’s Parade of Champions

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — It’s time to celebrate Dawgs fans!

Your national champion Georgia Bulldogs will get a hero’s welcome through the streets of Athens Saturday afternoon, and CBS46 will air the parade for you live on air and online.

The parade will be held on Lumpkin Street and will end at Sanford Stadium, which is expected to be packed with fans. Gates will open at noon and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk will start at 1 p.m. from Lumpkin Street to the stadium.

CBS46 will have several reporters lined down the streets of Athens to bring you all of the excitement! We will be live on CBS46 as well as our website, mobile news app, Facebook page and YouTube page starting at noon, and we will take you through the entire parade from start to finish.

There is a ceremony inside the stadium, in which the university has prohibited CBS46, and several other media outlets, from airing or streaming.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

