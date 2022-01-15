Rainy Weekend

SYNOPSIS- Showers lasting through the night saturday. Cold front will push through after bring our high temperatures in the 40s for the high. A small chance of a snow flurry or two is possible sunday afternoon for our northern counties. Things start to warm back up monday with highs in the 50s and that will continue into the rest of the week.

TONIGHT – Rain. Low near 38°. Winds E 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Rain, partly cloudy. High near 45°. W 20 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly CLoudy, few flurries possible. Low near 34°. Winds WNW 20 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Light flurries overnight,sunny. Low: 34° High: 54°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 59°

WED: Partly Cloudy, showers late. Low: 38° High: 66°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53° High: 57°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 35° High: 54°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 31° High: 47°

COASTAL FORECAST MOnday – Extremely Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 30-35 kts. Seas offshore 10-13 feet.

