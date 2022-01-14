Advertisement

Weekend Storm System

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A powerful storm system will move across the South this weekend. Look for clouds to thicken Saturday, with rain arriving by later in the afternoon. We’ll be wet Saturday night with showers and a few thunderstorms, but any severe risk will be confined to the coastal counties. Much colder air arrives for Sunday, with some PM sprinkles or snow flurries mixed in.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°.  Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW – Turning cloudy, showers arriving during the afternoon. High near 65°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 48°.  Winds SE/SW at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Cloudy & cool, PM sprinkles/drizzle or flurries possible. Low: 48° High: 48° 40%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 59° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 66° 20%

THU: Early showers, mostly cloudy.  Low: 53° High: 57° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 35° High: 54° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisor* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-25 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast Friday morning 1/14/22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Another Pleasant Day Before Changes This Weekend
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 13, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Dry Now, But Turning Wet This Weekend