Weekend Storm System

SYNOPSIS – A powerful storm system will move across the South this weekend. Look for clouds to thicken Saturday, with rain arriving by later in the afternoon. We’ll be wet Saturday night with showers and a few thunderstorms, but any severe risk will be confined to the coastal counties. Much colder air arrives for Sunday, with some PM sprinkles or snow flurries mixed in.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds light E-SE.

TOMORROW – Turning cloudy, showers arriving during the afternoon. High near 65°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 48°. Winds SE/SW at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Cloudy & cool, PM sprinkles/drizzle or flurries possible. Low: 48° High: 48° 40%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 59° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 66° 20%

THU: Early showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 57° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 35° High: 54° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisor* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

