Advertisement

State Health Officer reacts as Alabama surpasses grave COVID-19 milestone

The state now has over a million COVID-19 cases
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 1,004,622 positive COVID-19 cases in Alabama. On top of that, we have seen over 16,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Harris didn’t hold back when speaking on the astounding numbers even opening wishing that the numbers weren’t real.

“It is a milestone we would have rather not reached. We are seeing cases going up faster now than ever before. Until the last week of December, we had never had more than 5,000 cases in a single day and we had only reached that little milestone once or twice. For the last two weeks or so, we have had more than 10,000 cases a day we are averaging. So these are incredible numbers, and we wish we weren’t having to deal with them,” said Dr. Harris.

Perhaps the most unsettling fact for the state health leader is that the daily amount of cases has continued to climb.

“In terms of the number of daily cases, this is much more transmissible. We are seeing a lot more cases, but at the same time we are not seeing hospitalizations go up as fast. Now they are going up and they are increasing to the point where we have a lot of concerns with how our hospitals are going to handle that, but they are fortunately not going up with the same pace as Delta.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Pediatric COVID cases
COVID cases spike among pediatric patients
State hits one million COVID cases
State hits one million COVID cases
Ozark City Schools add voluntary COVID testing
Ozark City Schools add voluntary COVID testing
Physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama will discuss and answer...
Alabama Physicians discuss Omicron and Treatment