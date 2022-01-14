Advertisement

Slocomb Elementary’s classrooms are a bit brighter

Tile flooring in Slocomb classrooms
Tile flooring in Slocomb classrooms(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Schools took advantage of the holiday break to make a few upgrades.

All Slocomb Elementary classrooms have officially transformed from old carpet to new tile flooring.

The district made the improvements happen through COVID-19 funds.

Teachers are thrilled and say the tile floors have several benefits.

“It’s just obviously easier to clean, you can sweep it every day, mop it if it needs it,” explains Becky Birdsong, Superintendent of Geneva County Schools. “You’re able to sanitize this better than of course carpet, so this is much cleaner and healthier as far as having things in the carpet and the stains in the carpet and that kind of thing.”

Samson Middle School also received new flooring in their hallways.

