Advertisement

Senate committee approves new Florida congressional map

State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in a legislative session, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Senate Reapportion Committee approved a new Florida congressional map Thursday with no discussion or debate.

Only one committee member, Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson, voted against the plan, which adds a new 28th district in central Florida which should favor Republicans.

With nearly all Democrats on the committee voting for the map, it’s a sign that the plan meets the state’s constitutional requirement that districts be contiguous and drawn without benefitting a political party or candidate.

The plan will now go to the full Senate. The House Redistricting Committee still needs to approve it’s version of the congressional map.

Florida’s population growth of 2.7 million new residents between 2010 and 2020 led to the new seat in the once-every-decade redistricting process.

The Senate vowed to follow the constitution. That promise was made after a three-year court battle the last time the state drew political maps.

The state Supreme Court threw out the Republican-led Legislature’s maps, which were drawn with the help of state Republican party consultants.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost

Latest News

Alabama Forestry Commission truck in the Chattahoochee State Park
Progress coming to Chattahoochee State Park
OZARK 231
Dale County hopeful as we begin 2022 for economic development
Tile flooring in Slocomb classrooms
Slocomb Elementary’s classrooms are a bit brighter
OZARK TECHOLOGY CENTER FOR DEVELOPING INDUSTRY
Ozark small business incubator looking for new startups
This Sunday, MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget with a 2-hour special presentation of Full House as...
MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget as series joins network