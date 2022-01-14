Progress coming to Chattahoochee State Park

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- After nearly three and a half years the Chattahoochee State Park is still closed from damage caused by Hurricane Michael

However, the Alabama Forestry Commission has started to make some progress on the 600-acre state park.

The commission was tasked by the conservation to open fire breaks, interior roads, and trails.

Despite the progress being made, this will take some time with only two forestry employees working to clear the park.

“We’re working as hard as we can on this part right now,” said Brady Dunn, Alabama Forestry Commission. “There’s a tremendous amount of debris down. We’re talking 100-year-old trees down.”

“It’s kind of like a diamond in the rough here,” said Commissioner Doug Sinquefield, Houston County District 2. “Now that we can see potential, we have here to open it back up and people are really wanting to see something done down here in this part of the county and so we’re going to keep working.”

State and county officials will visit the park later this month to see what else needs to be done before the park can be reopened.

