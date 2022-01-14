Nonprofit preparing already for 2022-23 school year

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Coffee County Family Services usually starts prepping for their annual Back to School Bash shortly after its Toys for Tots drive ends but with the costs of items rising, organizers decided now was as good a time as ever to begin collecting.

The back-to-school bash drive is underway, and they are off to a fast start thanks to All In Credit Union.

“All In Credit Union gave us a very generous grant of $20,000 to assist with that program and what we’re going to do with that is buy school supplies and backpacks as well as school clothing,” said Judy Crowley, Coffee County Family Services Center executive director.

The credit union won’t stop there.

“We’ll also give out gym bags which All In Credit Union is donating, that are full of toiletries just to get the year started,” Crowley added.

That’s where Family Services will need the community’s help.

“The one thing that children lack, a lot of children lack is toiletries, basic things like soap and shampoo and toothbrush toothpaste,” Crowley said.

The E.L. Gibson Foundation will also be donating a health kit to each family.

“It’s going to have things like a good thermometer, band-aids, and first aid information, and first aid supplies,” Crowley said.

Family Services will kick off the toiletry drive in February and with a Valentines themed “Love Coffee County”

That drive will run through February.

