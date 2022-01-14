Advertisement

New candidate has announced for district 31 senate seat

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- There is a new candidate in an Alabama senate race.

Stormin’ Norman Horton may be new to the campaign trail but his passion for state government has spanned years.

Horton announced Thursday afternoon he is seeking the District 31 state senate seat.

That’s the seat Jimmy Holley is giving up after 44 years in the Legislature.

Horton has owned a successful auto towing company for years. He believes business and politics, are the same, treat people right and good things will come out of those relationships.

In Montgomery, Stormin’ Norman Horton is confident he could bring positive change to state government.

“I love Alabama and I want us to have an Alabama for our kids and grandkids that we’ve had and that gave me the ability to build a business from scratch,” said Horton.

Horton is opposed by state representative Mike Jones Jr. and Coffee County commissioner Josh Carnley, both Republicans.

The primary is in May.

There are no Democratic candidates.

Senate District 31 covers Coffee, Dale, Pike, and Covington counties.

