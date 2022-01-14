MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget as series joins network

(WTVY) - This Sunday, MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget with a 2-hour special presentation of Full House as the series joins the network.

The MeTV Network, America’s #1 classic television network, welcomes the beloved family sitcom Full House to the network with a presentation of special Danny Tanner episodes as a tribute to the late Bob Saget, airing Sunday, January 16th from 2pm-4pm ET/PT. The series will begin airing in its regular day and time on Sunday, January 23 from 2pm-4pm ET/PT. The MeTV Network continues to be available on basic cable and satellite systems as well as over-the-air broadcast. Find out where to watch at MeTV.com.

“MeTV was planning to introduce Full House to our schedule in February, pairing it with another timeless family, the Brady’s and their bunch,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Now our plans are to introduce Full House this weekend as a tribute to the beloved Bob Saget, AKA ‘America’s Dad.’ Watching the series takes on new meaning for fans of the program, with viewers from all generations able to come together and celebrate Bob in his most memorable TV series.”

Upcoming programming also includes a Valentine’s Day-themed Full House marathon of 12 heartfelt episodes from 12pm-6pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 13.

Created by Jeff Franklin, Full House aired on ABC from 1987-1995 for eight seasons and 192 episodes, introducing viewers to one of America’s most beloved families, the Tanners. Needing help after his wife’s sudden death, talk show host Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) calls his Elvis obsessed brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and his childhood best friend, stand-up comedian Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) to help him take care of his three daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). One of the most popular sitcoms of the eighties and nineties, the series was consistently in the Nielsen Top 30 for most of its run and gained even more popularity in syndicated reruns.

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on the original series and in the recent reboot Fuller House, his stint hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, from 1989 to 1997, and as narrator on How I Met Your Mother. He passed away at the age of 65 on January 9.

MeTV Remembers Bob Saget

Sunday, January 16th from 2:00pm-4:00pm ET/PT

2pm ET/PT – “The Big Three-O” – Danny arrives at his surprise 30th birthday party only to discover that Jesse has accidentally dirven his prized car into the bay.

2:30pm ET/PT – “Ol’ Brown Eyes” – D.J. is horrified when she learns that her father, Danny, wants to sing at her school dance.

3:00pm ET/PT – “Bachelor of the Month” – When Danny is chosen Bachelor of the Month by a San Francisco magazine, women suddenly take an avid interest in him. But Danny is interested in his new co-host, Vicky Larson.

3:30pm ET/PT – “The Trouble with Danny” – Danny is thrilled that Spring Cleaning Day has arrived! He appoints chores to everyone in the house. When they gather to complain, Danny overhears. He reacts by becoming such a slob that the family asks him to be neat again.

Fall In Love with Full House Event on MeTV

Sunday, February 13th from 12:00pm-6:00pm ET/PT

12pm ET/PT – “Jesse’s Girl” – On a stormy night, the family tells a bedtime story about a girl that caught the eye of both Jesse and Joey. The girl was being tutored by Jesse, but fell hard for Joey.

12:30pm ET/PT – “A Little Romance” – Becky gets the guys to participate in a date auction, and DJ gets her first boyfriend.

1pm ET/PT – “Little Shop of Sweaters” – D.J. and Stephanie become worried when they can’t find enough money to replace a damaged Valentine’s Day gift sweater. Meanwhile, Jesse has his first serious date with Rebecca, and Joey attends a Valentine’s Day ball dressed as Popeye.

1:30pm ET/PT – “Stephanie Plays the Field” – Stephanie joins a little league baseball team to be near a boy she likes.

2:00pm ET/PT – “The Wedding” (part one) – Jesse and Becky’s wedding day arrives but a talk with Becky’s father the night before the wedding makes Jesse become nervous about possibly losing his life. So in an attempt to have “one last adventure” as a single man, Jesse has Joey take him parachuting, which ends up with him getting stuck in a tree.

2:30pm ET/PT – “The Wedding” (part two) – Jesse remains caught in a tree after jumping out of Joey’s airplane. He eventually gets down, but ends up in jail for smashing someone’s tomatoes. Becky goes to bail Jesse out, and in the end, they finally marry, and Jesse plays the song “Forever” for her. After the party, Jesse and Becky ride off on Jesse’s motorcycle to go on their honeymoon.

3:00pm ET/PT – “Lovers and Other Tanners” – D.J. forgets all her priorities when her relationship with Steve begins to grow, causing Danny to forbid them from seeing each other.

3:30pm ET/PT – “The Heartbreak Kid” – Steve gives Michelle a Valentine’s Day cookie, which leads to her believing that Steve wants to marry her. However, after a cute mock ceremony, Michelle discovers it is not the real thing, which upsets her.

4:00pm ET/PT – “The House Meets the Mouse” (part one) – When Jesse is sent to Walt Disney World, he brings Becky for their anniversary, however, the Tanners go too, much to Jesse’s dismay. Danny makes many attempts to propose to Vicky.

4:30pm ET/PT – “The House Meets the Mouse” (part two) – At Disney World, the family searches the entire park for Michelle; Danny proposes to Vicky; and after quarreling, Jesse and Rebecca reunite.

5:00pm ET/PT – “Prom Night” – D.J. and Steve go to the prom, where Steve and his ex-girlfriend are announced as King and Queen of the prom. Meanwhile, Danny feels intimidated when he finds out Vicky is older and stronger than him.

5:30pm ET/PT – “Dateless in San Francisco” – Michelle gets a boyfriend for Valentine’s Day, while Joey gets a secret admirer. When Jesse helps Danny plan an elaborate date with Claire, Rebecca feels neglected.

For the complete MeTV Network schedule and where to watch, please visit www.metv.com/schedule.

