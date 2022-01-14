Advertisement

Man sets house on fire trying to evict raccoon

A generic photo of a raccoon
A generic photo of a raccoon(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A house was set on fire in Vicksburg on Thursday night when a man tried to get rid of a raccoon in his attic, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The house fire happened on Spring Street in Downtown Vicksburg just after 8 p.m.

VDN reports that the man was trying to burn the raccoon out of the attic and accidentally caught the home on fire.

The raccoon managed to survive, and was seen climbing a tree to safety.

No people were wounded in the fire, either.

