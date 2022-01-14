Advertisement

Kemp goes big on spending, seeking $3B increase for Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing almost $3 billion more in spending in the 2023 budget year that begins July 1.

That’s driven by more than $1 billion in pay and retirement increases for Georgia’s state, K-12 and university employees.

Kemp wants to spend $30.2 billion in state revenue in the 2023 budget, up from $27.3 billion originally passed this year.

MORE | Ga. Capitol roundup: Senate panel advances noncitizen voting ban

Kemp seeks to fulfill promises he made in 2018 when he ran for governor and court other voters with cash.

That includes $2,000 for teachers and $5,000 for university and state agency employees. Kemp want to give those amounts as one-time payments this year and permanent pay raises next year.

Among Kemp’s plans are those he unveiled in his State of the State Address on Thursday morning before the General Assembly.

Highlights:

TEACHER PAY

During Kemp’s speech, he talked about his promise in 2018 to raise teacher pay in Georgia by $5,000. To date, teachers have received a $3,000 raise. Kemp announced that his Fiscal year 2023 budget proposal will include the money for the other $2,000 that was promised.

MORE | Ga. Democrats respond to Kemp’s State of the State address

He also announced that the amended Fiscal Year 2022 budget will recommend a one-time pay supplement of $2,000 for full-time, state-funded instructional staff, school support staff, and school administration and a $1,000 supplement for school bus drivers, nurses, nutrition workers and part-time employees.

Additionally, Kemp announced plans to block potential teaching of critical race theory in Georgia schools.

HEALTH CARE

Kemp also announced the budget for this year will include an initial $1 million to be used for the expansion of the University of Georgia’s nursing program. His proposal will also include $.5 million for 136 residency slots and $1 million for Mercer University to use to address rural physician shortages.

Next, Kemp announced his budget proposal will include nearly $28 million to allocate a 10% provider rate increase for all foster parents, relative caregivers, child caring institutions and child placing agencies.

FIGHT AGAINST CRIME

Kemp also talked about the need to hold criminals accountable and how soft-on-crime local governments and prosecutors have been unwilling to join the fight to rid their communities of criminal networks.

Kemp said that his office is supporting enabling legislation that will give the Attorney General the authority to partner with the GBI and local law enforcement in their fight against crime. Additionally, $7 million will be used to upgrade GBI crime lab equipment, improve GBI headquarters and hire 32 new employees for the crime lab and medical examiner’s office.

Kemp’s proposed budget will also include $3 million to support an additional trooper school class of 75 cadets.

Additionally, Kemp is asking Commissioner Greg Dozier of the Technical College System of Georgia to add law enforcement and criminal justice degrees, which will allow more than 1,000 Georgians to obtain a degree tuition-free.

Kemp is also asking for a $5,000 raise for state law enforcement and other state employees.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Kemp also announced that Georgia’s first lady and the GRACE Commission will be bringing forward legislation to add human trafficking to the list of serious violent and sexual offenses that require a superior court judge to grant bail.

Kemp concluded his speech by saying that the “bold, conservative agenda” that he has outlined over the last few days prioritizes education, healthcare and public safety.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost

Latest News

State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Senate committee approves new Florida congressional map
Alabama has been at the forefront of legal challenges to a host of federal mandates aimed at...
Alabama officials react to SCOTUS halt of COVID vaccine mandate on businesses
Georgia is breaking records in early voting,
Ga. lawyer says it’s too late to change maps for the midterms
Governor Brian Kemp said this project is a perfect example of why Georiga is the number 1 state...
Gov. Kemp pushes for tax refunds for all Georgia residents