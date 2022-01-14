Jackson County Deputies searching for two persons of interest after body was found in home

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 1/14/22 at 12:25p.m.:

Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said all persons of interest have been located. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two persons of interest in connection to a body that was discovered Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Thursday around 5 p.m. in reference to a body found in a home on Skyview Road. Deputies reported they suspected foul play when they arrived at the scene.

Deputies said they have established two persons of interest, and have requested the public’s assistance in locating Gabriel Clemons and Ramaryia Keys. Officials said both individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to this investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, State Attorney’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Graceville Police Department are currently assisting in this investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation or the persons of interest to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (850) 482-9624 or the Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

