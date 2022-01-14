Geneva County basketball climbs the rankings

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Bulldogs have become the highest ranked AHSAA team in the Wiregrass after coming in at number two in Class 2A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

The Bulldogs have been lighting up the court this season and currently boast a 15-6 overall record while undefeated in area play.

The Dawgs have a veteran squad this year with over half of the roster being upperclassman which has been a large part of Geneva County’s success this season.

While the team is ranked in the top 10 of their class, they will not be satisfied until they are in that number one spot.

“Well, it’s a great thing,” said head coach Josh Thompson. “You know it’s always nice to be up there but the overall goal is to be number one at the end. I try to hide it from the boys a little bit but they see it. So, you know the only goal is to be number one in March.”

Senior David Payne added, “I mean we don’t really look at the rankings, we just play game by game. We’ve had a pretty good season. I mean up and down hills. I mean we’re going to come out and play hard just finish the season strong.”

Geneva County in a top 10 showdown this Friday when the Bulldogs face the 7th ranked Abbeville Yellow Jackets.

