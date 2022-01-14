Advertisement

Fox News, others seek access to Ga. report on voting machines

In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - In defending itself against a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, Fox News is seeking access to an expert report filed under seal in a separate Georgia lawsuit that the author says details vulnerabilities in the company’s touchscreen voting machines.

Election security expert J. Alex Halderman spent 12 weeks examining the voting machines used in Georgia and more than a dozen other states and said he identified “multiple severe security flaws” in the machines that would allow attackers to install malicious software.

His report was filed in federal court in Atlanta in July.

Fox News on Wednesday filed a motion asking the judge to grant access to the report to six of its attorneys and consultants, saying they would abide by the court’s confidentiality requirements.

