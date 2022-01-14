Advertisement

Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday

By Priscilla Huff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Saturday, Jan. 15 is the deadline to sign up for health care under the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Secretary Xavier Becerra says everyone should get covered, even if they believe they are in good health.

“Whether it’s COVID hits, or your child gets severely injured in some athletic event, or you find out you have a chronic illness like diabetes, then all of a sudden, it really matters if you have access to that good hospital or good doctor,” said Becerra in an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

So far, during this open enrollment, Becerra says nearly 14 million people have signed up. Becerra credits President Biden’s American Rescue plan for allowing more Americans to access affordable health care coverage.

More information is available at the federal health care insurance exchange: healthcare.gov.

Several states do not participate and have their own exchanges: California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost

Latest News

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has given rise to phony websites and fake in-person testing...
BBB warns of uptick in COVID-19 testing scams
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court...
Federal COVID-19 testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black...
Single page from 1984 Spider-Man comic book sells for $3.36 million
This Sunday, MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget with a 2-hour special presentation of Full House as...
MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget as series joins network