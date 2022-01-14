Dale County hopeful as we begin 2022 for economic development

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - As we begin the new year, Dale County is hopeful for what 2022 will bring, after seeing last years record breaking sales tax numbers.

Many new businesses have opened their doors in Ozarks Downtown Square, with few vacancies, currently. The county’s next goal is growth along 231.

“I feel like we are moving further south several businesses are getting ready to expand there or relocate there and some developments are coming along which will be more opportunity to bring businesses to 231 and catch that traffic that’s coming through and heading south,” said Holle Smith - Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Cooperation President.

Recently opened businesses include All-In Credit Union’s new location and Solutions First Credit Union. As for businesses coming to the county --Dunkin Donuts is still under construction and the Hawaiian Grill is predicted to open their doors sometime next month.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.