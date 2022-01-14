Advertisement

Dale County hopeful as we begin 2022 for economic development

OZARK 231
OZARK 231(OZARK 231)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - As we begin the new year, Dale County is hopeful for what 2022 will bring, after seeing last years record breaking sales tax numbers.

Many new businesses have opened their doors in Ozarks Downtown Square, with few vacancies, currently. The county’s next goal is growth along 231.

“I feel like we are moving further south several businesses are getting ready to expand there or relocate there and some developments are coming along which will be more opportunity to bring businesses to 231 and catch that traffic that’s coming through and heading south,” said Holle Smith - Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Cooperation President.

Recently opened businesses include All-In Credit Union’s new location and Solutions First Credit Union. As for businesses coming to the county --Dunkin Donuts is still under construction and the Hawaiian Grill is predicted to open their doors sometime next month.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost

Latest News

Alabama Forestry Commission truck in the Chattahoochee State Park
Progress coming to Chattahoochee State Park
Tile flooring in Slocomb classrooms
Slocomb Elementary’s classrooms are a bit brighter
OZARK TECHOLOGY CENTER FOR DEVELOPING INDUSTRY
Ozark small business incubator looking for new startups
This Sunday, MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget with a 2-hour special presentation of Full House as...
MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget as series joins network